Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Announces $1.28 — Dividend

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

QGEN opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.74. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Qiagen shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 30th. The 24.25-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 30th.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

