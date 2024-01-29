QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.06 on Monday, reaching $148.66. 5,988,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,047,572. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.