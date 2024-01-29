Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Cut by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,497 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 5.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $80,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $2,401,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 17,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.01. The stock had a trading volume of 75,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

