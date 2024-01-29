QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 5.7%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.01. 2,433,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,108,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on QS. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 4.95.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 641,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,198. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

