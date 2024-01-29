Radicle (RAD) Price Reaches $1.98 on Major Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00004674 BTC on exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $102.01 million and $16.34 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radicle has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,555,980 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

