Raymond James Increases First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $40.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Merchants

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FRME stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 21.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 285,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 50,284 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Merchants by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 21.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 48,310 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.