Raymond James Raises Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target to $78.00

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after acquiring an additional 300,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 738,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,677 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 736,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

