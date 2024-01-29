Raymond James Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $52.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC raised Intel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.92, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

