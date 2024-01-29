Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a feb 24 dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 221.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:O opened at $54.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on O. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,847,000 after buying an additional 829,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7,093.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 584,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 576,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.