Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,076.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $946.15. The company had a trading volume of 239,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $871.65 and a 200-day moving average of $826.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $958.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,245. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

