Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.43. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

