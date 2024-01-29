Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded by Mizuho

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RVNC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

RVNC opened at $5.96 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

