Reviewing Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) & Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) and Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Adamas One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles & Colvard, Ltd. -77.13% -46.30% -38.81% Adamas One N/A -820.62% -153.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Adamas One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Adamas One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Adamas One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles & Colvard, Ltd. $29.95 million 0.44 -$19.58 million ($0.69) -0.63 Adamas One $730,000.00 22.78 -$8.98 million N/A N/A

Adamas One has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charles & Colvard, Ltd..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adamas One shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. beats Adamas One on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name. The company also markets and distributes lab grown diamonds and finished jewelry with lab grown diamonds under the Caydia brand. It sells its products at wholesale prices to distributors, manufacturers, retailers, and designers; and to end-consumers at retail prices through charlesandcolvard.com and moissaniteoutlet.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, and other e-commerce outlets, as well as through Charles & Colvard Signature Showroom and charlesandcolvarddirect.com for wholesale and retail customers. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Adamas One

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

