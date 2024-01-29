Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (RYTM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,807 shares of company stock worth $1,048,758. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,139 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

