Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 665,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

