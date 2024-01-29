Roth Mkm Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $47.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CLFD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of CLFD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.95. 67,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,948. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 57.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

