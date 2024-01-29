Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 1.95. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,097,370.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,780,175 shares in the company, valued at $82,432,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,097,370.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,780,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,432,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $149,238.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,576.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,036,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,972. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $13,920,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 135.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,978 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 3,225.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,197 shares during the period. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd increased its stake in Rover Group by 135.0% in the second quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rover Group by 304.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,053,972 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

