Royal Bank of Canada Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $245.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.56. The stock had a trading volume of 619,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,961. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.29. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after purchasing an additional 767,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

