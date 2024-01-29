Royal Bank of Canada Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $208.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $192.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.02. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

