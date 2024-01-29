Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

RMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. 61,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,993. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

