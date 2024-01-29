Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Short Interest Up 37.5% in January

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 397,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubicon Technologies

Insider Transactions at Rubicon Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 24,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $37,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,455,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,048.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 102,591 shares of company stock worth $147,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 341.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 350,549 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubicon Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:RBT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,078. Rubicon Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubicon Technologies will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubicon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.