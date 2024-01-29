RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) PT Raised to $54.00 at Oppenheimer

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.77.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. On average, research analysts predict that RxSight will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other RxSight news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 894,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,154 shares of company stock worth $18,380,338. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

