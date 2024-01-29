Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 315,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 594,793 shares.The stock last traded at $132.68 and had previously closed at $130.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.60.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is presently 6.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

