Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Short Interest Update

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 935,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.58%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
