Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

NYSE:SFE opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.97. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

