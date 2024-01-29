Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE:SFE opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.97. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
