SALT (SALT) Market Cap Hits $3.26 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $27,520.74 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017180 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00016235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,057.02 or 1.00112481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011346 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00196112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02593921 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $28,703.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

