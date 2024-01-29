Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,622,500 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 2,152,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDZNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sandoz Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sandoz Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sandoz Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Sandoz Group Trading Up 1.5 %

About Sandoz Group

Sandoz Group stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.79. 369,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,450. Sandoz Group has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71.

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties. It also provides protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services; and anti-infectives, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics.

