Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 8.5%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 40,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 112,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Up 12.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative return on equity of 687.27% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of C$86.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

