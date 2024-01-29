SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.15. 265,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,223. SAP SE has a one year low of $112.57 and a one year high of $176.39. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

