Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $14.33 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $14.33 million and $1,203.59 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,266.66 or 0.05344947 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00083655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014079 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,629,290,009 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,660,587 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Telegram Discord

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

