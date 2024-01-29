Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

SRPT traded up $2.96 on Monday, hitting $121.69. 646,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,406. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

