Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,589 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $394.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.95 and a 52 week high of $396.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.