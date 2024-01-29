Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of AVDE opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

