Savant Capital LLC Makes New $7.89 Million Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 403,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,000. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 87.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $21.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $709.56 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.