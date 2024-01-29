Savant Capital LLC Purchases 25,009 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

