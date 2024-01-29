Savant Capital LLC Purchases 72,223 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

