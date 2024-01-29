Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $237.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

