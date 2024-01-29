Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in DexCom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $122.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

