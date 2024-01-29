Savant Capital LLC Sells 10,550 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.