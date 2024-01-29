Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $72.78 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.