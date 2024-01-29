Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Savaria Stock Performance

SIS opened at C$16.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$210.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.36 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.8358045 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Savaria

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Read More

