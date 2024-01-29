Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 604 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CRH by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $69.95 on Monday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

