Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after buying an additional 134,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 838,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,628,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after buying an additional 110,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

SHG opened at $29.99 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

