Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 801 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $187.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.