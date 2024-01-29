Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $940.05 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $958.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $871.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $825.89. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,245. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

