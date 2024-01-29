Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $122.00.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

