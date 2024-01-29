Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 40.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.08.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

GD opened at $265.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.67 and its 200-day moving average is $236.61. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $267.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.