Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.
Schindler Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHLRF remained flat at $229.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.70. Schindler has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $237.00.
About Schindler
