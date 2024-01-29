Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Schindler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHLRF remained flat at $229.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.70. Schindler has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

