Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 605.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,957 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

