Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $56.82 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

